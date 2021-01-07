A mob of Trump supporters entered the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday while Congress members were certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Four people died and more than a dozen were injured. Law enforcement arrested dozens of people — only a fraction of those who stormed the Capitol and ransacked many of the lawmakers’ offices.

Police eventually got control of the situation, and Congress came back to finish certifying Biden’s win.

Congresswoman Karen Bass, who represents parts of West and South LA, saw firsthand what happened.

She says, “We know that every time he [Trump] has a rally, he's going to gin everybody up. He doesn't care about the health of his own supporters. I anticipated that there would be violence, but I never imagined the violence would be inside the halls of the Capitol.”

Bass is calling for everyone who broke into the Capitol to be arrested. “If this had been a group of Black Lives Matters protesters, then [FBI agents] would be looking at the photographs and going after people,” she says. “And that's exactly what they should do. There needs to be one standard of justice.”

Today, Trump issued a statement saying there would be an “orderly transition.” But now there are calls to remove Trump from office before Inauguration Day.

“I would love to see this presidency end today, because I worry about our country over the next 13 days,” says Bass.

But she doesn’t think the Senate will vote for impeachment.

“I think if we can survive these next 13 days, we will be able to govern in this institution.”