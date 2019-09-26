Gov. Newsom takes on controversial California horse racing

Photo credit: threemilesperhour/Pixabay.

Santa Anita opens its new season on Friday. At least 30 horses died at the track last season. And triple crown-winner "Justify" failed a drug test there, which was covered up so the horse could keep racing. Now Governor Newsom says he's going to clean up insider dealing on the California horse racing board.

Guest:
Joe Drape - New York Times, Sports reporter - @joedrape

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes