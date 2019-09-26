Santa Anita opens its new season on Friday. At least 30 horses died at the track last season. And triple crown-winner "Justify" failed a drug test there, which was covered up so the horse could keep racing. Now Governor Newsom says he's going to clean up insider dealing on the California horse racing board.
Gov. Newsom takes on controversial California horse racing
Credits
Guest:
Joe Drape - New York Times, Sports reporter - @joedrape
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes