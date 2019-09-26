About 90 Californians who vape have been treated for severe lung disease. Across the country, there have even been a handful of deaths. But so far, no one knows what's causing the lung damage. Nevertheless, California state health officials have come out with a warning against any kind of vaping “no matter the substance or source, until current investigations are complete.” LA County Supervisors voted to move forward with a ban against flavored tobacco products. And today, LA City Attorney, Mike Feuer, is launching a public service campaign to deter young people from vaping.
What's behind the vaping-related lung illnesses?
Credits
Guest:
Michael Ong - Doctor, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center; Chair of the State of California Tobacco Education and Research Oversight Committee
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes