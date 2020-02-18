Gwendolyn Lang, an 80-year-old widow, lived with two of her adult sons. At the time, the bank foreclosed on her home. They were all about to be evicted from their home of 50 years because of a program from LA County. The program hopes to make the county more environmentally-friendly. KCRW’s Anna Scott tells us what happened to the family since we last heard from her.
Homeowner faced foreclosure. Did she get to stay?
