Congress wants more Latinx representation in Hollywood

Isabella Gomez, Justina Machado, Marcel Ruiz in “One Day at a Time.”

Isabella Gomez, Justina Machado, Marcel Ruiz in “One Day at a Time.” Photo credit: Mike Yarish/Netflix.

Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus are meeting in LA this week. House members are gathering with studio executives, actors, producers, and others who work in the film and TV industry to get more Latinx people in front of and behind the camera. 

