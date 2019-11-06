Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus are meeting in LA this week. House members are gathering with studio executives, actors, producers, and others who work in the film and TV industry to get more Latinx people in front of and behind the camera.
Congress wants more Latinx representation in Hollywood
Credits
Guest:
Joaquin Castro - Democratic Congressman from Texas 20th District and Chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel