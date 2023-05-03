Artist Coady Brown has a new show called “Rabid Heart” at the Shulamit Nazarin Gallery. Her deeply saturated work features closely cropped scenes between female and androgynous characters, often in what appear to be nightclubs. Though figurative, her large-format oil paintings are not realistic scenes. Instead the artist says her work “is an exaggeration of the everyday.”
Coady Brown’s ‘Rabid Heart’ brings nightlife to gallery walls
Credits
Guest:
- Lindsay Preston Zappas - founder and editor-in-chief of Contemporary Art Review Los Angeles