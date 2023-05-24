Greater LA is launching its new monthly series “Bookmarked,” which highlights authors from and writing about Southern California. KCRW Producer Giuliana Mayo reads and chats with a local author to give you ideas about what should be in your civic library.

In “Blue Skies: A Novel,” T.C. Boyle grapples with climate change, a topic he’s returned to for over 20 years. This time, he finds himself looking at California’s wildfires and mudslides, plus Florida’s sea level rise, all with his signature humor.

“I don't want to depress anybody. I don't want to turn anybody off from the hope of a green future. We've come a long ways in terms of trying to assess how we can have a lesser footprint on the planet. But still, you talk about pessimism. Eight billion people — what are we going to do?” says Boyle.

He adds, “On the West Coast, we are suffering a 1200-year drought. … Meanwhile, one of my closest friends lives in the vicinity of northern Florida … and their problem is different. The glaciers are melting, the sea is rising, the king tides are coming more often. Everything is flooding. And it seems such an ironic contrast to me.”

When it comes to his writing process, Boyle says he loves the rhythm and beat of language. “I never write anything without music. It's very important for me to have it scan and beat properly. And to be beautiful, beautiful language. This is the art of it.”



