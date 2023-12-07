Mysterious photography pioneer ‘Kali’ kept work under wraps for decades

Hosted by

A new exhibition at the Palm Springs Art Museum showcases the work of the trailblazing photographer “Kali,” whose psychedelic prints of SoCal life weren’t appreciated until long after her death. 

Credits

Guest:

  • Matt Tyrnauer - director of documentaries “Valentino: The Last Emperor” (2009), “Citizen Jane: Battle for the City” (2016), “Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood” (2017), “Studio 54” (2018) and “Where's My Roy Cohn?” (2019)

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producers:

Christian Bordal, Giuliana Mayo, Zoie Matthew