Orange County currently only has one city with rent control. Buena Park’s residents and activists are working to make it the county’s second. With COVID protections from the city and state lapsed, progressive members of the City Council are fighting developers and landlords to ensure no more than a 3% raise in rents in properties over 15 years old. And they seem to have plenty of support from local residents.
Buena Park: Orange County’s second city with rent control?
Credits
Guest:
- Gustavo Arellano - Guest host, Left Right & Center; LA Times columnist; contributor, Greater LA. - @GustavoArellano