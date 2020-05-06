KCRW’s new occasional series, “The Helpers,” focuses on Angelenos who are helping those in need during the pandemic. Santa Monica resident Ian Snook is volunteering at a food bank. He also put up signs in his neighborhood offering to do chores, go grocery shopping, and walk dogs for people vulnerable to COVID-19.
‘Look for the helpers’: A spotlight on people doing good during COVID-19
Credits
Guest:
Ian Snook - Santa Monica resident
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney