Major League Baseball found that in the 2017 World Series, the Houston Astros concocted a scheme -- using video cameras and garbage cans -- at their home stadium to steal pitching signs. That was so Astros batters would know what pitches were coming from their opponent, the Dodgers. The Astros ended up winning.

Could the Astros' scheme tipped the balance in their favor, and cost the Dodgers their first World Series since 1988?