Matt Belloni abruptly resigns as editorial director of the Hollywood Reporter

The logo of the magazine The Hollywood Reporter.

The logo of the magazine The Hollywood Reporter. Photo credit: Prometheus Global Media/Wikimedia Commons.

Matt Belloni has been the editorial director at The Hollywood Reporter for the last three years. This week, he suddenly announced that he was leaving the publication. He reportedly signed a non-disclosure agreement and isn’t talking about why. He politely declined an interview with Greater LA.

According to Variety, Belloni called his exit “100% amicable.” But other reports say he clashed with the company’s owners over their efforts to influence stories in The Hollywood Reporter.

Belloni has yet to release an official statement on his departure. 

Guest:
Jim Rainey - Variety - @RaineyTime

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney