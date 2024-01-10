‘Wake you and shake you’: The Broad highlights music in new exhibit

Music history lovers have the opportunity to explore the genres and spoken word scenes native to Los Angeles at The Broad on January 27. From 8:00-11:00 p.m., the contemporary art museum will host a festival-style exhibit of live performances, readings, and visual art for “LA Intersections.”

Hermosa Beach native and musician Keith Morris has led bands such as Black Flag, Circle Jerks, and Off!, but at “LA Intersections,” he’ll be changing pace by doing a live reading instead of a high-decibel punk performance.

“I’m going to be reading … but I hope that while [listeners] are relaxing, they don’t fall asleep. Now, right after me is a really cool new, young LA band called Zulu. They start up at about 9:50 and they will certainly – if you have fallen asleep – wake you and shake you,” Morris jokes.

The exhibit will feature genres such as punk, jazz, rap, worldbeat, and more – all from artists who have helped position Los Angeles as a major music capital. Morris says the eclecticism of the exhibit reflects the culture of the city.

“I truly believe that because Los Angeles … is as big as it is, there are all these different pockets of people around the city. It’s one of the reasons we have hip-hop — Compton, South Central. … [With] Black Flag, we grew up in Hermosa Beach where we’re surrounded by surfers and skaters. [Plus], we’re also connected by freeways,” says Morris.