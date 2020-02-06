How playing the LA mayor on TV makes Thomas Sadoski fall in love with the city

Edie Falco and Thomas Sadoski in the series premiere of “Tommy.”

Edie Falco and Thomas Sadoski in the series premiere of “Tommy.” Photo credit: Jojo Whilden/CBS © 2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

The new CBS series “Tommy” launches tonight. It follows a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles. 



Actor Thomas Sadoski stars as LA’s mayor. “I have a great respect for Mayor Garcetti, [and to prepare for the role] I took a look at a number of press conferences,” he says. 

But he says he didn’t talk directly to Garcetti about the role because he’s not portraying Garcetti: “I don’t have the first clue about what it takes to run a city this size because I’m not playing [Mayor Eric] Garcetti. … I say that with absolute respect.”

Sadoski is a Connecticut native who now calls LA home. “I genuinely have come to fall in love with this place -- specifically because you can’t ever lock it down. … This city is constantly evolving and changing in a way that I love,” he says. 


Thomas Sadoski in the series premiere of “Tommy.” Credit: Jojo Whilden/CBS © 2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.
