Changes are coming to the Firehouse restaurant and Arts District

Downtown LA’s Arts District has been turning into the hippest of hip meccas with happening hotels, restaurants, retail, and office space. But recently, there have been a few hiccups, particularly on the restaurant side.

In December, the Manufactory shut down after less than one year in business. It was a 40,000 square foot space with restaurants, a big bakery, marketplace, and coffee roastery.

Now the Firehouse restaurant and boutique hotel says it’s shutting down for a few months for rebranding and other upgrades.