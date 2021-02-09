The case for not preserving every little building in LA

Hosted by
While saving businesses is a good thing, not every building needs to stay the way it is. That’s according to Alissa Walker of Curbed.

While saving businesses is a good thing, not every building needs to stay the way it is. That’s according to Alissa Walker of Curbed. Photo by Pixabay.

Many small businesses in Los Angeles County have been forced to assess whether they can weather the storm of the pandemic. A recent study estimated that about half of all the small businesses in the county will close forever because of COVID-19. 

Some local restaurants and stores are asking their customers for help or turning to GoFundMe campaigns to stay open. Others are petitioning to make their business into a historic cultural monument.  

But Alissa Walker, urbanism editor at Curbed, says that while saving businesses is a good thing, not every building needs to stay the way it is.

Credits

Guest:
Alissa Walker - urbanism editor, Curbed - @awalkerinLA

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Kathryn Barnes