Every year, the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery awards a handful of $10,000 COLA (City of Los Angeles) grants to mid-career artists from across the region.

The grants help spur the production of new work, and give emerging visual artists an opportunity to showcase the pieces at the gallery in the heart of Los Feliz’s Barnsdall Art Park.

This year, the exhibition returns for the first time since the pandemic’s 2020 lockdowns, and features a wide array of artists working in unique, multimedia formats.