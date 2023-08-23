‘Strip Tees’: Inside early days of American Apparel

Kate Flannery’s new book looks behind the scenes at the early days of American Apparel. Photo courtesy of Kate Flannery.

If you lived in LA in the early 2000s, you remember them well. The racy American Apparel billboards that featured young women wearing tiny clothes that nodded to 1970s fashions were everywhere. So was Kate Flannery, author of a new memoir, “Strip Tees: A Memoir of Millenial LA,” who worked for the company. She traveled around the country, recruiting new hires for their ever-growing retail empire. But after one too many scandals, she left.

Karen Grigsby Bates

Christian Bordal, Zoie Matthew, Giuliana Mayo