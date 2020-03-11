Lead Photo:Luchita Hurtado, Untitled (detail) (1970). Oil on canvas, 30 x 50 inches. Image of the artist and Hauser & Wirth, © Luchita Hurtado.
Photo credit: Jeff McLane.
Rising to fame in the art world, especially for women, is no easy feat. Rising to the level of having your first solo retrospective at a renowned museum the same year you turn 100 -- impossible. Until now.
Luchita Hurtado is the Venezuelen-born, Santa Monica-based artist who just hit it big. She’s 99 years old. Her big retrospective is at LACMA right now, titled “I Live I Die I Will Be Reborn.”
Luchita Hurtado, Mascara (1975). Oil on canvas, 27 x 36 inches. Image courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth, © Luchita Hurtado. Photo credit: Jeff McLane.
Luchita Hurtado, Untitled (2019). Ink on paper, 29.75 x 22.25 inches. Image courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth, © Luchita Hurtado. Photo credit: Jeff McLane.
Luchita Hurtado, Untitled, c. 1951, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, gift of Janet Dreisen Rappaport through the 2019 Collectors Committee, © Luchita Hurtado, courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth. Photo credit: Jeff McLane.