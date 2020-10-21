Watching the World Series in-person during the pandemic

The LA Dodgers won game one of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. At Dodger Stadium, fans stayed in cars to watch the game on big screens in the parking lot.

All the games of this World Series are being played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It’s the home field of the Texas Rangers. Globe Life is allowing fans in the stands — not cardboard cutouts, but real-life peanut-crunching, cap-wearing fans.

One diehard Dodger fan was there last night — Alex Soto. He’s the co-founder of a Dodgers fan club called Pantone 294.