Restaurateurs push back against outdoor dining shutdowns. Even local governments are upset with new rules

A restaurant’s outdoor dining area is closed in the Melrose Arts District of Los Angeles, November 29, 2020.

A restaurant’s outdoor dining area is closed in the Melrose Arts District of Los Angeles, November 29, 2020. Photo by Amy Ta.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge this week sided with restaurants, saying the county should have to provide solid proof that outdoor dining is a major contributor to rising COVID cases. 

The ruling, however, is of little consequence since the state decided to suspend outdoor dining in Southern California due to alarming coronavirus-related hospitalization rates. 

It’s not the first time restaurants have been through this painful process. 

But this time around, they’re starting to push back. Call it fatigue, distrust, or straight-up anger, they want to know why dining is restricted while other businesses get to operate with limits.

Mona Holmes - Eater LA - @monaeatsLA

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Angel Carreras