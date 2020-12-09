Restaurateurs push back against outdoor dining shutdowns. Even local governments are upset with new rules

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge this week sided with restaurants, saying the county should have to provide solid proof that outdoor dining is a major contributor to rising COVID cases.

The ruling, however, is of little consequence since the state decided to suspend outdoor dining in Southern California due to alarming coronavirus-related hospitalization rates.

It’s not the first time restaurants have been through this painful process.

But this time around, they’re starting to push back. Call it fatigue, distrust, or straight-up anger, they want to know why dining is restricted while other businesses get to operate with limits.