Radio Indigena broadcasts COVID info to indigenous communities who don’t speak English or Spanish

When it comes to messaging around coronavirus, there have been different versions from the city, county, state, and U.S. Department of Health. The guidelines can be mixed and in different languages.



For people in LA, it’s been a challenge to know what exactly they should be listening to. Enter Radio Indigena 94.1 FM. Their broadcasts explain COVID to indigenous farmworkers and other essential workers who don't speak English or Spanish in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.