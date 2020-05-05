LA wants to provide hotel rooms for 15,000 unhoused people during COVID-19

A person sleeping on Main St. in Culver City, March 2020. LA County’s goal is to house 15,000 homeless people in hotel rooms during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Amy Ta.

Last month, Governor Newsom launched Project Roomkey, a statewide effort to provide temporary accommodations for unhoused residents who are particularly at risk during this pandemic. 

LA’s homeless population is twice as likely to be hospitalized and two to four times more likely to die due to the coronavirus — in comparison to the general population. LA County set a goal of housing 15,000 homeless people in hotel rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, only about 10% of unhoused people have occupied hotel rooms, according to the Project Roomkey Tracker

