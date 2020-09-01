Restaurant weeks are opportunities for people to try out new eateries in their cities, sample interesting cuisines, and maybe discover a new favorite spot. That’s what dineLA has offered for the past 12 years.

And that’s what they’re offering September 1-18 — amazing meals at discounted prices across LA. But promoting dining out during a pandemic is a challenge.

“What’s new for dineLA this year is they’re going to be providing menus for takeout and delivery. So if you aren’t comfortable eating on-site, you can get the same menu prepared for you and eat it at home or at a park, wherever you’d like,” says Eater LA editor Matt Kang.

He’s excited to check out these three spots:

Harold & Belle’s - Jefferson

This 50-year-old South LA staple is participating in dineLA for the first time with a $35 lunch and dinner menu including mason jar cocktails, gumbo, and beignets.

Kali - Hollywood

Enjoy a three-course dinner menu with items like sea urchin pasta, charred avocado, and meringue gelato. Kang recommends the black barley risotto finished with wheatgrass oil and black garlic tea.

Broad Street Oyster Co. - Malibu

Grab a lobster roll, soft shell crab sandwich, or fried shrimp po’ boy for lunch, and wash it down with a soda or Budweiser. They have a drive-through so you can place an order, pick it up, and take it straight to the beach.