Katrina Foley wins race to replace Michelle Steel on OC Board of Supervisors

Hosted by
Katrina Foley, mayor of Costa Mesa, will replace Michelle Steel on the OC Board of Supervisors.

Katrina Foley, mayor of Costa Mesa, will replace Michelle Steel on the OC Board of Supervisors. Photo credit: City of Costa Mesa/Public Domain.

The race for one seat on the Board of Supervisors in Orange County has been decided. Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley will fill the seat left vacant by Republican Michelle Steel, who went to Washington D.C. as a new member of Congress. Now there will be two Democrats, out of five, on a Board of Supervisors in a county that was once the bastion of conservatism in Southern California. 

KCRW: These candidates are vying to replace Michelle Steel on the OC Board of Supervisors

Credits

Guest:
Gustavo Arellano - LA Times columnist and contributor to Greater LA. - @GustavoArellano

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Kathryn Barnes