Katrina Foley wins race to replace Michelle Steel on OC Board of Supervisors

The race for one seat on the Board of Supervisors in Orange County has been decided. Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley will fill the seat left vacant by Republican Michelle Steel, who went to Washington D.C. as a new member of Congress. Now there will be two Democrats, out of five, on a Board of Supervisors in a county that was once the bastion of conservatism in Southern California.



