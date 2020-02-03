Coronavirus rattles Chinese-American community in San Gabriel Valley

From Alhambra to Monterey Park, residents all across the San Gabriel Valley are keeping a close watch on the mounting coronavirus outbreak in mainland China. Big celebrations have been cancelled. Stores have sold out of surgical masks.



But LA County public health officials say there is nothing to worry about, and the panic some people feel is misplaced. There have only been six confirmed cases of coronavirus in California. The federal government has ordered the quarantine of hundreds of people who have recently spent time in Wuhan, China, the site of the coronavirus outbreak.







A sign about coronavirus facts at a recent gathering of Chinese media and others at the Hilton San Gabriel Hotel, hosted by Democrat Ed Chau. Photo by Benjamin Gottlieb. A sign about coronavirus facts at a recent gathering of Chinese media and others at the Hilton San Gabriel Hotel, hosted by Democrat Ed Chau. Photo by Benjamin Gottlieb.

What do you want to know more about?