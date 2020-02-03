OC cities oppose state housing mandate

The state of California wants cities in the southland to build 1.3 million new housing units in the next 10 years. That number is what the state Department of Housing and Community Development says is needed to cover the housing shortage. The Southern California Association of Governments is the agency that has to decide how many housing units each city has to come up with. But a lot of Orange County’s coastal cities are rebelling, saying that that number in that time frame is unrealistic.