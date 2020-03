In less than a week, three of the region’s biggest events have been called off or postponed: Coachella, Stagecoach, and the BNP Paribas Tennis Tournament in Indian Wells. Now, hotels that were once booked for these events are scrambling to fill rooms and keep folks employed. Every other industry down the chain, from short-term rentals to retail, are feeling the effects.

