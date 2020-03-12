Big oil wells are scattered throughout Southern California. Most of them aren’t currently being used, but they remain there, deserted and in close proximity to residential neighborhoods. Even if they’re orphaned, they could be exposing residents to serious health risks. So why are they still there?
The environmental and health impacts of deserted oil wells sitting in Southern California
