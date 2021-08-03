Could the Delta variant cause LA to return to case and hospitalization rates we experienced last winter? UCLA epidemiologist Karin Michels says it’s possible, but highly unlikely because more than half the population is vaccinated. She notes, “But you never know with this virus. It's a very clever virus, and we really need to use all the weapons that we have.”
Could LA see a COVID surge like last winter? UCLA epidemiologist says it’s possible but unlikely
Credits
Guest:
- Karin Michels - Chair, Department of Epidemiology, UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health