Why OC supervisors are shutting down remote public comment as COVID cases rise

The Orange County Board of Supervisors plans to shut down the public’s opportunity to comment remotely at their meetings. Photo by Shutterstock.

The OC Board of Supervisors has decided to limit public comments after last week’s meeting got especially ugly. Speakers shot racist comments at the board’s chair, Andrew Do.

“Mr. Do, going on in your country right now, Vietnam: 4,000 little kids in quarantine camps away from their parents because of this fake scandemic. And you come to my country and you act like one of these communist parasites? I ask you to go back to Vietnam,” said one speaker. 

Now the board plans to shut down the public’s opportunity to comment remotely at their meetings. But opponents say this will limit free speech and won’t necessarily curtail in-person hate speech.

