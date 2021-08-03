The OC Board of Supervisors has decided to limit public comments after last week’s meeting got especially ugly. Speakers shot racist comments at the board’s chair, Andrew Do.

“Mr. Do, going on in your country right now, Vietnam: 4,000 little kids in quarantine camps away from their parents because of this fake scandemic. And you come to my country and you act like one of these communist parasites? I ask you to go back to Vietnam,” said one speaker.

“You (Chairman Do) came to my country and you act like one of these communist parasites. I ask you to GO THE F*CK BACK TO VIETNAM” yelled a public commenter to the Board of Supervisors (directing that portion of the comment to Chairman Do who is Vietnamese). Audience cheered. pic.twitter.com/zlEyVKJVbZ — InMinivanHell (@inminivanhell) July 27, 2021

Now the board plans to shut down the public’s opportunity to comment remotely at their meetings. But opponents say this will limit free speech and won’t necessarily curtail in-person hate speech.