“WOMANHOUSE” is back for its 50th anniversary, focusing on a feminist perspective and highlighting paintings, drawings, photographs, and sculptures from several key artists who were part of the original 1972 installation. “WOMANHOUSE” came out of a program run by Judy Chicago and Miriam Shapiro at CalArts. It’s on view now through April 16 at Anat Ebgi’s gallery on 4859 Fountain Avenue.





At Craft Contemporary, “Diedrick Brackens: heaven is a muddy riverbed” shows the artist’s different weaving techniques. His work includes figures and objects, including a catfish, that are allegorical or symbolic, and they’re placed alongside poetry. He pulls from his childhood in Texas, and larger political events and themes around African American and queer identity. The exhibit runs through May 8.