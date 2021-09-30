“Immaculate Misconceptions,” a new art exhibit at the JOAN gallery in downtown LA, features the work of Pippa Garner, a combat illustrator in the Vietnam War who now lives in Long Beach and works as an artist and inventor. The show spans six decades of her work, which ranges from social commentary and satire to playful inventions. It runs through December 19.
From social commentary to playful inventions, check out Pippa Garner’s artwork at new DTLA exhibit
Credits
Guest:
- Lindsay Preston Zappas - Contemporary Art Review Los Angeles