From social commentary to playful inventions, check out Pippa Garner’s artwork at new DTLA exhibit

Pippa Garner’s “Chevrolounge” is the trunk of a Chevy that has been turned into an upholstered loveseat.

Pippa Garner’s “Chevrolounge” is the trunk of a Chevy that has been turned into an upholstered loveseat. Photo courtesy of Josh Schaedel.

Immaculate Misconceptions,” a new art exhibit at the JOAN gallery in downtown LA, features the work of Pippa Garner, a combat illustrator in the Vietnam War who now lives in Long Beach and works as an artist and inventor. The show spans six decades of her work, which ranges from social commentary and satire to playful inventions. It runs through December 19.


View of the “inventor’s office” in Pippa Garner’s “Immaculate Misconceptions” exhibit at Joan gallery. Photo courtesy of Josh Schaedel.

A lot of Pippa Garner’s work satirizes American culture and examines our relationship to technology, fashion, and cars. Photo courtesy of Josh Schaedel.

