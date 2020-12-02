Oregon legalizes hard drugs and the active ingredient in magic mushrooms. Will California follow suit?

This election was a big year for drugs. Oregon decriminalized possession of hard drugs, becoming the first state to ever pass legislation of this kind.The state also legalized psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms. Could similar measures be coming down the pike for California or LA County? California Senator Scott Weiner has announced that he plans to introduce a bill that would decriminalize psychedelics like magic mushrooms. He plans to put that on the docket in 2021.
Credits
Guest:
Griffen Thorne - Attorney, Harris Bricken
Host:
Jonathan Bastian
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Angel Carreras