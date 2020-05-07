The coastline of Southern California has been putting on a nightly show. Crashing waves are lighting up a neon blue as they roll in. Sometimes called “sea sparkle,” the display is the result of tiny microscopic organisms that are bioluminescent.
‘Sea sparkle’ dazzles Southern California beachgoers with natural light show
Credits
Guest:
Michael Latz - Marine biologist with Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney