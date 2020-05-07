‘Sea sparkle’ dazzles Southern California beachgoers with natural light show

The phenomenon known as “sea sparkle” has been lighting up the Southern California coastline in recent days. The shimmering neon glow is caused by living microscopic organisms that naturally emit light.

The coastline of Southern California has been putting on a nightly show. Crashing waves are lighting up a neon blue as they roll in. Sometimes called “sea sparkle,” the display is the result of tiny microscopic organisms that are bioluminescent.

Marine biologist Michael Latz says the glowing microorganisms that create the electric blue waves use their light for everything from defense to getting a meal. Photo courtesy of Michael Latz.
