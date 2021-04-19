In the Oscar-nominated short film “Two Distant Strangers,” a Black man named Carter can’t escape the same day. It starts with waking up in a beautiful woman’s apartment after a successful date. It ends with him getting killed by a police officer.
Guest:
Travon Free - Comedian, actor, writer - @Travon
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes, Rebecca Mooney