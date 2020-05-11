What do you want to preserve from the pandemic?

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned life upside down for everyone. Many of the changes to daily life can be anxiety-inducing, but they’re not all terrible.

Angelenos are stepping up to help each other. A Santa Monica resident is offering to go grocery shopping, do chores, and walk dogs for his neighbors. One Hollywood prop maker is creating face shields for medical professionals.

Skies are clearer and traffic is much lighter.

What have you noticed about this time that you hope will last beyond the pandemic? Maybe you’re spending more time with family or you’ve started a new hobby you want to keep. What things, big or small, do you want to hold onto?

