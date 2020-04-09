Maybe you’ve been wanting to scream during all the isolation and stay-at-home orders during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Heather Havrilesky, who writes the “Ask Polly” column, feels your pain.

“The main thing I’ve been saying to people is that this might be one of the hardest things you go through in your life. And you have to take that seriously,” she tells us.

Her biggest pieces of advice:

- Exercise every day, no matter what.

- Don’t try to be incredibly productive. “It’s not possible under these circumstances, which are dramatic and dire and extremely stressful.”

- Remember to connect with people.