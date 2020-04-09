LA’s newest COVID-19 mobile testing site opened at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Willowbrook on Wednesday. It’s across the street from the Martin Luther King Dr. Community Hospital. It’ll help serve the predominantly black population in Willowbrook, South Los Angeles, and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Preliminary data suggests that black communities nationwide are the hardest hit by COVID-19 — a disproportionate number are getting sick, being hospitalized, and dying. In LA county, African Americans make up 9% of the population, but account for 17% of coronavirus-related deaths.

In partnership with LA County, researchers at Charles R. Drew University will collect and analyze demographic data, zip codes of where tests are performed, and COVID-19 fatality rates.



The mobile testing site is across the street from the Martin Luther King Dr. Community Hospital. Photo by Ted Soqui for KCRW.





Workers at the new mobile COVID-19 testing site at Charles R. Drew University. Photo by Ted Soqui for KCRW.