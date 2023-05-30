At the end of March, an estimated 5 million Californians were cut off from the federal food benefits available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

By April, the average CalFresh participant lost $82 of food benefits per month, leaving just about $6 to eat per day. Some older adults saw their benefits drop from $281 per month to just $23. Meanwhile, groceries are costing 8% more now than they did a year ago.

If you were relying on pandemic food aid and saw your benefits cut, what are you doing now to get by? Have you changed what you’re eating or started cooking differently? Have you been relying on a local food bank? Have you gotten more creative in another way?

Share your thoughts above, and we might reach out for an upcoming Greater LA story.