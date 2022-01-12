Theft of century-old street lights casts darkness over bridge and neighborhood residents

Ornate bronze street lamps, nearly a century old, 100 years old, line an old bridge connecting Silver Lake and Atwater Village. But 22 of them have gone missing over the past few months. They were sawed off and dragged away. The missing lights leave dark patches at night on the Glendale-Hyperion Bridge, which spans the LA River. Longtime residents of the neighborhood are angry and disappointed at the loss. The city is now trying to save the remaining lamps from getting stolen.