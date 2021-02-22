The deregulation of electric utilities in California has been an issue for years. More cities are choosing to join forces and do their own thing when it comes to purchasing electricity. Now city leaders in Irvine, Costa Mesa, Fullerton and Stanton have eyes on creating a Community Choice Energy Program, instead of buying energy from their provider, Southern California Edison.
Some OC cities push to buy their own energy and get off the SoCal Edison grid
Gustavo Arellano - LA Times columnist and contributor to Greater LA. - @GustavoArellano
Steve Chiotakis
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Kathryn Barnes