COVID-19 has made it tough to see art in person, and that spells out trouble for art galleries. According to a recent LA Times survey of 35 galleries, a quarter said they are facing closure.

A new online platform has emerged to support galleries of all sizes in LA. It’s headed by Jeffrey Deitch, former director of the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (MOCA). Sixty galleries have signed up so far for the platform. Every six weeks, ten galleries will be showcased. GalleryPlatform.la has also launched its own Instagram.

Art Insider April 28: Auction supports Venice Family Clinic, LA galleries band together