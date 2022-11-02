LAFC v. Philadelphia: Expect exciting, close game this weekend

Los Angeles Football Club beat Austin 3-0 in the Major League Soccer (MLS) semifinals last weekend. The victory put them in the playoff finals for the first time. LAFC is only in its fifth season, and this Saturday, they will play Philadelphia Union on their home turf, Banc of California Stadium.

“LAFC plays in the Western Conference. Philadelphia plays in the Eastern Conference. So they don't play every year,” says Bob Carlson, host of KCRW’s Unfictional and a major fan of LAFC. “But they've played four times — LAFC won their first meeting, but other than that, they've tied three times. So it's going to be a very, very tight game.”

He continues, “Even though LAFC can have really high-flying, high-scoring games, Philadelphia has shown that they know how to contain LAFC to some degree. … It's going to be an exciting close game.”