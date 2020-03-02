Will Republicans take back Orange County on Super Tuesday?

Orange County turned blue two years ago, when Democrats won all four Republican-held Congressional districts. Republicans would like those seats back.

There are also a few not-so-high-profile but tough contests for the Board of Supervisors. Two of those five seats are up for a vote on Super Tuesday. One seat is in the 1st District, which covers Santa Ana, Garden Grove, Westminster, part of Fountain Valley. Republican Andrew Do currently holds the seat. He’s up against three Democrats: Santa Ana Mayor Miguel Pulido, Westminster Councilman Sergio Contreras, and Garden Grove City Councilmember Kim Bernice Nguyen.

The second seat is in the 3rd District, which includes Orange, Tustin, and parts of Anaheim and Irvine. The race is between Republican Don Wagner, who won the seat in a special election last year, and Democrat Ashleigh Aitken, a former federal prosecutor.