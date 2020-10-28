Local news network promotes partisanship and collects user data, investigation finds

Local news outlets have been disappearing nationwide ever since the dawn of the internet. The coronavirus pandemic hit them hard, causing even more advertising dollars to evaporate.

But one network of 1300 local news outlets is doing fine. These outlets have names such as Kern County Times, LA Harbor News, East Ventura News, NW LA Times and NW Riverside News.

However, according to investigations by the Columbia Journalism Review and the New York Times, these are not typical newspapers and websites that practice traditional journalism. These sites have a conservative agenda.