There is no shortage of legal gambling establishments in Southern California. There also is no shortage of illegal venues, according to the LA County Sherriff’s Department. So-called “casitas” — Spanish for little houses — number in the hundreds potentially. They operate in the back rooms of stores, warehouses, or even residential homes. They can allegedly bring in tens of thousands of dollars a week for their operators, not to mention money to those who oversee and tax them — the Mexican mafia.