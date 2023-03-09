Illegal gambling ‘casitas’ rake in millions across SoCal

Hosted by
There’s no shortage of illegal gambling venues in SoCal, according to the LA County Sherriff’s Department.

There’s no shortage of illegal gambling venues in SoCal, according to the LA County Sherriff’s Department. Photo by Shutterstock

There is no shortage of legal gambling establishments in Southern California. There also is no shortage of illegal venues, according to the LA County Sherriff’s Department. So-called “casitas” — Spanish for little houses — number in the hundreds potentially. They operate in the back rooms of stores, warehouses, or even residential homes. They can allegedly bring in tens of thousands of dollars a week for their operators, not to mention money to those who oversee and tax them — the Mexican mafia.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producers:

Christian Bordal, Giuliana Mayo, Nihar Patel