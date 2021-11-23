Artists mix history and fantasy at new exhibits in Echo Park and Pasadena

A couple of solo exhibitions in LA feature artists who mix landscapes with history, mythology, and more to create abstract paintings. One is at Smart Objects in Echo Park. It’s called “Methods for Regional Stewardship,” and exhibits the work of New Mexico-based artist Will Bruno. The other exhibition, “Mineral Mythology,” is on display at La Loma Projects in Pasadena, featuring LA artist Aaron Morse.
Will Bruno: “Methods for Regional Stewardship”
Will Bruno’s “Passing Through.” Courtesy of Will Bruno/Smart Objects.
Will Bruno’s “Performance For a Hillside.” Courtesy of Will Bruno/Smart Objects.
Will Bruno’s “Peas.” Courtesy of Will Bruno/Smart Objects.
Will Bruno’s “Rugged Beauty.” Courtesy of Will Bruno/Smart Objects.
Will Bruno’s “One Way Out.” Courtesy of Will Bruno/Smart Objects.
Aaron Morse: “Mineral Mythology”
Aaron Morse’s “The Sea.” Courtesy of Aaron Morse/La Loma Projects.
Aaron Morse’s “Mineral Mythology.” Courtesy of Aaron Morse/La Loma Projects.
Aaron Morse’s “Cloud World (Dancers).” Courtesy of Aaron Morse/La Loma Projects.
Aaron Morse’s “The Dragon’s Garden.” Courtesy of Aaron Morse/La Loma Projects.
Aaron Morse’s “The First Horse.” Courtesy of Aaron Morse/La Loma Projects.