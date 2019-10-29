Do’s and don’ts of breathing in wildfire smoke

Wildfires are still burning in Southern and Northern California right now, and you can smell the smoke. Inhaling that smoke can cause a number of symptoms, and it can be especially harmful for pregnant women, children, and the elderly.

Dr. Zab Mosenifar, a lung specialist and the medical director of the Women’s Guild Lung Institute, explains the health effects of breathing in smoky air.

What happens when you breathe in air near fires?

Inhaling wildfire smoke can lead to various symptoms: lung irritation, coughing, wheezing, irregular heartbeat, or phlegm.

“When you smell [the fires], you have already started inhaling those particles. That’s why protective measures have to be taken when you’re outside,” says Dr. Mosenifar.

Should people limit their time outside when air quality is poor?

Yes. Even if you cannot see the smoke, it can still be there and be harmful. Children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with lung or heart diseases should do their best to stay indoors. That goes for animals too. Dogs can have a stronger reaction to smoky air than humans.

If you need to go outside, you should wear an N95 mask. If you don't have one, cover your face with a wet towel or handkerchief.

How can we improve the air quality indoors?

Use an air filter. If you don’t have one, set an air conditioner to recirculate air (make sure the a/c filter is clean).

When should people see a doctor?

If you are suffering from persistent coughing or wheezing, or you can’t catch your breath, consult your doctor. The same goes for pets.



