While much of the East Coast is getting hit with snowstorms, California largely remains in a severe drought. January has been mostly dry, though it’s supposed to be the state’s wettest month. And there is very little, if not any rain, in the forecast for the rest of February. Some local water agencies in Pasadena, Glendale, Simi Valley, and Diamond Bar are starting to instate water restrictions again. What does this mean for Angelenos?
With hardly any rain expected in February, what’s the status of CA drought?
Credits
Guests:
- Alex Tardy - meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
- Alan Hayes - hydrologist at the National Weather Service’s California Nevada River Forecast Center