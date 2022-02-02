While much of the East Coast is getting hit with snowstorms, California largely remains in a severe drought. January has been mostly dry, though it’s supposed to be the state’s wettest month. And there is very little, if not any rain, in the forecast for the rest of February. Some local water agencies in Pasadena, Glendale, Simi Valley, and Diamond Bar are starting to instate water restrictions again. What does this mean for Angelenos?